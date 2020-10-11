Okanagan apple farmers shed light on returns

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association was selling apples for 12 cents a pound at the Kelowna’s Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market on Saturday to shed light on the troubles facing the Okanagan apple industry.

The association was selling the apples for 12 cents per pound because it says that’s the average return farmers are getting for the produce, even though it costs them about 30 to 35 cents to grow the apples.

Read more: Summerland converting part of campground for seasonal workers

“We are making the public aware and highlighting some of the financial difficulties farmers have been having in the last three years,” said Pinder Dhaliwal, president of the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association.

More specifically, Dhaliwal is talking about Okanagan apple growers.

Story continues below advertisement

“How long can that last? It can’t last long.”

Sukhdeep Brar, a Summerland apple grower, said the low returns are crippling the apple industry in the Okanagan Valley.

“It’s so hard right now, especially 2020 has been a wild year,” Brar said.

“We’ve had COVID, we’ve had labour shortages, we’ve had hail, we’ve had rain, we’ve had mixed weather.”

The B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association is asking Okanagan residents to reach out to local MLAs during the election.

They want people to let MLAs know how important locally grown foods, especially apples, are to them and the community.

All proceeds from these apple sales are being donated to the Okanagan Food Bank.

1:57 UBC Okanagan researcher says Canadians too dependent on imported foods UBC Okanagan researcher says Canadians too dependent on imported foods