BC agriculture February 18 2020 8:15pm 02:35 Okanagan apple growers say then are in financial trouble They claim production costs are on the rise while prices for their apples have been dropping for years. Okanagan apple orchardists say they’re feeling financial squeeze <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6566806/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6566806/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?