Okanagan apple orchardists say they’re feeling financial squeeze

Okanagan apple growers say they’re finding themselves in a financial crisis.

They claim production costs are on the rise while prices for their apples have been dropping for years.

“Apples are running at around $2.48 a pound. And out of that $2.48, the grower is receiving around 15 cents per pound,” said Amarjit Lalli, B.C. Tree Fruits director and an Okanagan apple farmer.

“The cost of production is around 25 cents per pound.”

Local Okanagan apple growers say they’re suffering and need a change to happen — sooner rather than later.

“I have no idea where the payment for the tractor is coming this year,” said Jetta Williams, a Kelowna apple grower.

Apple growers received their first payment cheque last week, and they say it wasn’t a number they were expecting.

“[I had] 60 extra bins this year, 46 per cent higher for our bins,” said Williams.

“Our first payment check, which is normally our biggest from B.C. Tree Fruits, was down 30 per cent from last year.”

Williams is a relatively new apple grower, with only three seasons under her belt.

She took to Facebook to express her concerns with the industry.

Williams outlined the concerns she and other apple farmers have been lamenting. She also is making a plea for B.C. residents to purchase provincially grown produce and fruits.

“The price paid per pound on the apple harvest is at the lowest ever,” said Williams in the post, which has drawn the attention of more than 4,700 people.

B.C. Tree Fruits say current international trade wars are directly affecting apple prices.

“We had dumping by the U.S. because of the trade war with China right now,” said Lalli.

“We have Washington dumping apples in B.C.”

Apple dumping is illegal and is unregulated, according to B.C. Tree Fruits.

“There is no actual body watching as things develop,” said Lalli.

“What ends up happening, is we find out after the fact that dumping has been happening. It’s something that needs to be changed.”

Long-time apple grower Sam DiMaria says a number of other factors also are in play.

“We are continually being caught in a squeeze with our input costs,” said DiMaria. “Wages, property taxes, fuel costs and insurance rates have gone up.”

DiMaria says the growing disparity between what the consumer pays and what the grower receives is a major issue.

“That disparity is growing wider and wider,” said Dimaria. “That’s something that must be answered by higher authorities.”

Okanagan apple growers said they are reaching out to the government, through the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, for financial aid.