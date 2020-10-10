$362,000 in contrabrand seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of thousands of dollars of contraband was seized at Stony Mountain Institution this week.

Correctional Service Canada says at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, staff seized a package in the exercise yard in the institution’s maximum security unit.

The contraband seized included fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, Percocet, Dilaudid, SIM cards, a hex bit key, a knife tip, and rolling papers, CSC says.

Read more: Escaped Stony Mountain Institution inmate back in custody

According to the service, the estimated institutional value of all the contraband seized is $362,444.

Police are investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs that can search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution captured

The measures are being ramped up with a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that CSC may receive additional information about security issues like drug use or trafficking.

The number is 1‑866‑780‑3784 and all callers are anonymous.