Crime

Escaped Stony Mountain Institution inmate back in custody

By Sam Thompson Global News
Stony Mountain escapee Aban Galin.
Stony Mountain escapee Aban Galin. Correctional Service of Canada
An escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution is back in custody.
Corrections officials said 45-year-old Aban Galin wasn’t accounted for during the 9:45 p.m. count at the federal prison’s minimum security unit Sunday night.
Galin was serving a sentence of just over three years for drug and firearm-related offences, and has a previous rap sheet that saw him serve time for fraud, breaking and entering, and other crimes.

Read more: Escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution captured

Stony Mountain Institution
Stony Mountain Institution. Global News
Stonewall RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada continue to investigate the disappearance and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Click to play video 'Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail' Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
