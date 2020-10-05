Escaped Stony Mountain Institution inmate back in custody

Send this page to someone via email

An escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution is back in custody.

Corrections officials said 45-year-old Aban Galin wasn’t accounted for during the 9:45 p.m. count at the federal prison’s minimum security unit Sunday night.

Galin was serving a sentence of just over three years for drug and firearm-related offences, and has a previous rap sheet that saw him serve time for fraud, breaking and entering, and other crimes.

Stonewall RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada continue to investigate the disappearance and will provide more information as it becomes available.

