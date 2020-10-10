Menu

Canada

Brunswick Street Mission providing free Thanksgiving dinners Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
The Halifax non-profit Brunswick Street Mission group is providing free Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday until 4 p.m.
The Halifax non-profit Brunswick Street Mission group is providing free Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday until 4 p.m. Alexa MacLean / Global News

The Halifax non-profit Brunswick Street Mission group is providing free Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday until 4 p.m.

With food donations from Scanway Catering on Gottingen Street, volunteers steadily scooped turkey, veggies and pumpkin pie into takeout trays on Saturday morning.

“We saw the holiday coming. We know that things have been challenging because of COVID, there haven’t been many hot meals available in the community,” said Sandra Nicholas, Brunswick Street Mission executive director.

The non-profit is centered in community support.

Read more: Halifax’s Brunswick Street Mission sees number of daily meals needed double in only 2 weeks

With the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, the group couldn’t host a regular sit-down dinner for Thanksgiving.

“We thought — what about the idea of preparing the meal so people can take it home and heat it?” said Nicholas.

Nicholas said the support from other organizations, like Scanway Catering, has been great during the pandemic.

“I have never seen a community so united to do what needed doing for people and I am really, really, proud of our community, however we define it,” said Nicholas.

Read more: Halifax soup kitchen in urgent need of volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Philip Silver, who came to the Brunswick Street Mission to pick up a meal, said he appreciated the service.

“It’s nice to have a place here that you can get groceries, and stuff, and come in for breakfast in the morning, and Thanksgiving dinner because people can’t afford that,” he said.

The group will be serving Thanksgiving meals free of charge until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

