Brunswick Street Mission providing free Thanksgiving dinners Saturday

The Halifax non-profit Brunswick Street Mission group is providing free Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday until 4 p.m.

With food donations from Scanway Catering on Gottingen Street, volunteers steadily scooped turkey, veggies and pumpkin pie into takeout trays on Saturday morning.

Volunteers at the @BSMHalifax have been preparing Thanksgiving meals al morning. The doors will open for takeout to anyone in need. Shoutout to @scanwaycatering on Gottingen for helping to supply the grub. It's really beautiful to see this community spirit in action. pic.twitter.com/LtYoFEcCpF — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) October 10, 2020

“We saw the holiday coming. We know that things have been challenging because of COVID, there haven’t been many hot meals available in the community,” said Sandra Nicholas, Brunswick Street Mission executive director.

The non-profit is centered in community support.

With the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, the group couldn’t host a regular sit-down dinner for Thanksgiving.

“We thought — what about the idea of preparing the meal so people can take it home and heat it?” said Nicholas.

Nicholas said the support from other organizations, like Scanway Catering, has been great during the pandemic.

“I have never seen a community so united to do what needed doing for people and I am really, really, proud of our community, however we define it,” said Nicholas.

Philip Silver, who came to the Brunswick Street Mission to pick up a meal, said he appreciated the service.

“It’s nice to have a place here that you can get groceries, and stuff, and come in for breakfast in the morning, and Thanksgiving dinner because people can’t afford that,” he said.

The group will be serving Thanksgiving meals free of charge until 4 p.m. on Saturday.