Canada

Halifax soup kitchen in urgent need of volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 8:18 am
Brunswick Street Mission says it is in urgent need of volunteers to continue operating its kitchen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halifax’s Brunswick Street Mission says it’s in “desperate” need of volunteers in order to keep its kitchen running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the non-profit has closed its dining room due to the disease’s global outbreak, it continues to operate its kitchen, cooking more than 300 meals a day for several of the city’s shelters. But that could all change if it doesn’t fill the necessary shifts.

“We understand that this volunteer role is asking a lot of you, and [we] only make this request in order to support some of the most heroic and under-supported workers in our community — the shelter workers,” reads a post on the shelter’s website.

Brunswick Street Mission says it’s looking for “low-risk” volunteers between the ages of 21 and 60 years old who are in “excellent health with no medical conditions.”

“Every effort will be made to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19, but the volunteer must acknowledge and accept that some risk exists compared to home isolation,” reads a post on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Shifts that need to be filled run from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week. Duties may include food preparation, food delivery and unloading supplies.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
