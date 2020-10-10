Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police arson unit investigating fire at Journal de Montréal building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2020 7:01 pm
Police say they found arsenic elements on the scene that led them to open up a criminal investigation. .
Police say they found arsenic elements on the scene that led them to open up a criminal investigation. . Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The Montreal police arson unit is investigating a fire that broke out at the Journal de Montréal offices early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they were called at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday for a fire in the QMI agency building on Frontenac Street near Mont-Royal Avenue.

READ MORE: 87-year-old man stabbed in Anjou: Montreal police

Police say they found arsenic elements on the scene that led them to open up a criminal investigation.

Trending Stories

The Montreal fire department says the damages to the building are “relatively minor.”

Click to play video 'Former Montreal police officer named new minister of Indigenous affairs' Former Montreal police officer named new minister of Indigenous affairs
Former Montreal police officer named new minister of Indigenous affairs
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
FireMontreal PoliceArsonSPVMJournal de Montreal
Flyers
More weekly flyers