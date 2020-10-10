Montreal police arson unit investigating fire at Journal de Montréal building

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson unit is investigating a fire that broke out at the Journal de Montréal offices early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they were called at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday for a fire in the QMI agency building on Frontenac Street near Mont-Royal Avenue.

Police say they found arsenic elements on the scene that led them to open up a criminal investigation.

The Montreal fire department says the damages to the building are “relatively minor.”

