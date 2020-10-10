Son of woman stabbed to death in 2007 in Calgary pays tribute to his mother

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family marched along 17 Avenue S.W. in Calgary on Saturday to remember a woman who was murdered in the city 13 years ago.

Jackie Crazy Bull was killed in a random act of violence on July 11, 2007. Four other people were also attacked that evening but Crazy Bull was the only one who died.

Clifford Crowchild was just five years old when his mother Crazy Bull died. His memories of her are limited to stories from her sister.

“I just know that she was a good person, and my auntie Sandra told me stories about her,” Crowchild said.

On Saturday, Clifford, the youngest of Crazy Bull’s seven children, joined family and friends in the annual Justice for Jackie Walk. Clifford overcame his shyness to perform a traditional dance in his mother’s memory.

The Justice for Jackie Walk ended at 17 Avenue at 11 Street, where Crazy Bull was attacked. Her sister said the walk is about giving dignity to Jackie.

“She wasn’t given dignity that day,” said Sandra Manyfeathers, Crazy Bull’s sister. “She was left in the street to bleed and die and so we restore that dignity to her through prayer and ceremony and shedding light on this case.”

Those taking part said the walk said it’s not just about justice for Crazy Bull but for all women who have been murdered.

“Over the years we have done this, we have heard of other families that have suffered the same injustice that we have. We invite them annually to come and join us, to walk with us and pray with us,” Manyfeathers said.

Manyfeathers said police have told her they are aware of the identity of the killers. No one has been charged in connection with attacks.

Crazy Bull’s children have been left with so many questions, but one thing Clifford is certain of is that his mother is still watching over him.

“I just know she wants the best for me and of me,” Clifford said. Tweet This