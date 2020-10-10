Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.S. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure on Sept. 30 flight from Toronto

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 10:10 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of a potential exposure to the coronavirus on an Air Canada flight on Sept. 30.

Officials say the flight AC626 departed from Toronto at 9 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 12:14 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Passengers in rows 25 through 30, seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact, says a news release.

Public health advises passengers in those seats to call 811 for advice.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides advice on hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides advice on hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides advice on hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic

According to the release, anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to Oct. 15.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Those who were on the flight but not in the named seats should also self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia for 5th day straight

If an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau warns Canada has reached a ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 fight' Coronavirus: Trudeau warns Canada has reached a ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 fight
Coronavirus: Trudeau warns Canada has reached a ‘tipping point’ in COVID-19 fight
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaAir CanadaAir Travelcoronavirus exposureflight exposurepotential exposureAC626exposure notice
Flyers
More weekly flyers