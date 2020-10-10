N.S. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure on Sept. 30 flight from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of a potential exposure to the coronavirus on an Air Canada flight on Sept. 30.

Officials say the flight AC626 departed from Toronto at 9 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 12:14 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Passengers in rows 25 through 30, seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact, says a news release.

Public health advises passengers in those seats to call 811 for advice.

According to the release, anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to Oct. 15.

Those who were on the flight but not in the named seats should also self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

If an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

