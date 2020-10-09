N.B. health officials advise of potential exposure at Moncton McDonald’s

Send this page to someone via email

In a provincial COVID-19 update on Friday, New Brunswick health officials advised of a potential coronavirus exposure at a McDonald’s Restaurant on Morton Avenue in Moncton.

Public Health says those who visited the restaurant between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5., should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If symptoms develop, New Brunswickers are advised to self-isolate and complete a self-assessment form or call 811 to get tested.

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said on Friday that 150 people are self-isolating in Moncton after 19 people tested positive for the virus earlier this week in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the Moncton region, Zone 1, is being transitioned back into the orange phase of the provincial recovery plan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswick health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and said there are 37 active cases in the province.

0:58 Coronavirus: N.B. top doctor clarifies actual COVID-19 case count after inaccurate social media post Coronavirus: N.B. top doctor clarifies actual COVID-19 case count after inaccurate social media post