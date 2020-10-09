Menu

Health

N.B. health officials advise of potential exposure at Moncton McDonald’s

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 3:23 pm
This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald's sign.
This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald's sign. AP/Rick Bowmer

In a provincial COVID-19 update on Friday, New Brunswick health officials advised of a potential coronavirus exposure at a McDonald’s Restaurant on Morton Avenue in Moncton.

Public Health says those who visited the restaurant between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5., should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If symptoms develop, New Brunswickers are advised to self-isolate and complete a self-assessment form or call 811 to get tested.

Read more: N.B. reports 13 new cases on Friday, moves Campbellton and Moncton back to orange phase

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said on Friday that 150 people are self-isolating in Moncton after 19 people tested positive for the virus earlier this week in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home.

In addition, the Moncton region, Zone 1, is being transitioned back into the orange phase of the provincial recovery plan.

New Brunswick health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and said there are 37 active cases in the province.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.B. top doctor clarifies actual COVID-19 case count after inaccurate social media post' Coronavirus: N.B. top doctor clarifies actual COVID-19 case count after inaccurate social media post
Coronavirus: N.B. top doctor clarifies actual COVID-19 case count after inaccurate social media post
