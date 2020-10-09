Alberta woman dubbed ‘Queen of Cons’ sentenced for fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A chronic fraudster labelled “Queen of Cons” by one of her victims was sentenced to time served Thursday in a Calgary court.

Jane Moore earlier pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud over $5,000 in a scam that involved telling people she was about to inherit more than $38 million.

Court heard the 45-year-old defrauded Strathmore-area victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period in 2016 and 2017.

Moore originally faced 399 charges.

She was given 15 months credit for time she has already served. She must also spend three months on house arrest and six months on probation.

And she must pay back $40,000 to one of her victims.

“You knowingly played your well-established con game until we finally had to admit to ourselves that you are a lying, selfish, poor example of a human being … a complete detriment to society,” said Maxine Bartelen in one of three victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

“We feel used. We feel violated. You are up there with the David Copperfield of magic. You are Queen of Cons. I believe you just can’t stop. You are just a damaged seed.” Tweet This

Another victim impact statement, from Dianne Gibb, criticized Moore for establishing trust and friendship with her targets.

“You are a predator much like the piranha. You have no soul. You would manipulate anyone,” Gibb said.

“You do it with a sense of entitlement. Unfortunately, this is not your first rodeo and I fear it will not be your last.”

Read more: Alberta woman with history of fraud arrested for 80 new offences

Moore has a criminal record dating back 17 years. She was sentenced to two years after a conviction in 2010 for 77 fraud and theft-related offences.

RCMP said Moore befriended her most recent victims and told them that she was a member of a well-known wealthy Calgary family. She convinced them to give her money and promised to repay them as soon as her inheritance came through.

“I do find your conduct to be reprehensible and the impact on your victims profound,” said Justice Barbara Johnston.