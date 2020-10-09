Alberta’s unemployment rate little changed in September, remains among highest in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Though Alberta’s unemployment rate dipped ever-so-slightly last month, it remains one of the highest in the country.

According to Statistics Canada’s September 2020 Labour Force Survey, the jobless rate in Alberta dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 11.7 per cent in September from 11.8 per cent the month prior.

Only Newfoundland and Labrador had higher provincial unemployment numbers than Alberta, sitting at 14.8 per cent in September compared with 13.1 per cent in August.

The Labour Force Survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions as of the week of Sept. 13-19, as Canadian families adopted new back-to-school routines due to health restrictions put in place amid COVID-19.

In Alberta, employment rose by 38,000 (+1.8 per cent) in September, nearly all in full-time work. Educational services, information, culture and recreation, and public administration contributed the most to the increase, according to the survey.

Calgary’s jobless rate sat at 12.6 per cent last month, down from 14.4 per cent in August, when it was the worst in Canada among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed.

The most recent labour force survey shows Calgary no longer holds that dubious title. In September, it was Toronto that recorded the highest unemployment rate in all of Canada.

Edmonton, meanwhile, recorded an unemployment rate of 12.6 per cent in September — the same as Calgary. The month prior it sat at 13.6 per cent.

Calgary and Edmonton’s August jobless numbers were the second-highest in the country after Toronto.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate dropped for the fourth consecutive month, declining 1.2 percentage points to 9 per cent.

A look at Calgary and Edmonton’s unemployment rate history:

April 2020

↑ Calgary: 10.8 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 10.0 per cent

May 2020

↑ Calgary: 13.4 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 13.6 per cent

June 2020

↑ Calgary: 15.6 per cent

↑ Edmonton: 15.7 per cent

July 2020

↓ Calgary: 15.5 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 15.0 per cent

August 2020

↓ Calgary: 14.4 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 13.6 per cent

September 2020

↓ Calgary: 12.6 per cent

↓ Edmonton: 12.6 per cent