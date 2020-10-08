Menu

Crime

Veterinary drugs, equipment stolen from Peace River clinic

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 10:00 pm
File photo of a subcutane injection in a horse on May 11, 2015 in Munich, Germany.
File photo of a subcutane injection in a horse on May 11, 2015 in Munich, Germany. Isa Foltin/Getty Images

RCMP in northwestern Alberta are investigating the theft of veterinary equipment and drugs that it warns could be lethal to humans in even small doses.

The Peace River Veterinary Clinic was broken into early Thursday morning and valuable veterinary medication and equipment were stolen, RCMP said.

The medications stolen were for use in animals, mainly as sedatives, and are considered extremely dangerous for human use when not prescribed by a physician.

“Some of the medications would most certainly be lethal if a human ingested one or two drops,” clinic veterinarian Dr. Hannah Pope told RCMP.

The stolen medications include:

  • Diazepam, a benzodiazepine sedative also known as valium
  • Torbugesic, which is a pain reliever for horses
  • Three horse sedatives: ketamine, dormosedan, rompun
  • Euthanasia drug T-61
  • Acevet tranquilizer
RCMP said some of the more unique equipment stolen include an inhaler for horses — also called a nebulizer — as well as an ultrasound machine with a digital screen with probe, a digital X-Ray machine computer with X-ray plate, and horse dental equipment that included drills with long shafts.

Equipment stolen from the Peace River Veterinary Clinic in Peace River, Alta. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Equipment stolen from the Peace River Veterinary Clinic in Peace River, Alta. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Supplied by RCMP

According to RCMP, Dr. Pope said the items would not be very useful outside the veterinary world but were extremely valuable to her ability to provide the needed quality treatment to the animals under her care.

Peace River RCMP are asking anyone with information about the break-in and theft to call the detachment at 780-624-6611, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

