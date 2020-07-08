Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP search for suspects in $2K theft of antibiotics from Trochu vet clinic

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 12:38 am
Police are looking for two men who broke into a vet clinic in Trochu, Alta., on Monday, July 6, 2020, stealing more than $2,000 worth of antibiotics.
Police are looking for two men who broke into a vet clinic in Trochu, Alta., on Monday, July 6, 2020, stealing more than $2,000 worth of antibiotics. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

RCMP are searching for two men who broke into a Trochu, Alta., vet clinic and stole more than $2,000 worth of antibiotics on Monday, according to a Tuesday news release.

Police said early on July 6, two men smashed a window to break into the Valley Veterinary Clinic, located on First Avenue N.

Trending Stories

Police could only say that one suspect wore a light-coloured hoodie and the other wore a light-coloured ball cap and light-coloured hoodie.

If you have information that could help identify the pair, call Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trochu is about 90 kilometres southeast of Red Deer.

