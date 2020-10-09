Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie RCMP looking for suspects in Wednesday shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 8:13 am
Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital.
Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for two suspects in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.
Police said they were called to Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage around 9:10 p.m., where they found a man who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, 38, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition.
According to police, witnesses saw two men dressed in black running away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
