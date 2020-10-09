Portage la Prairie RCMP looking for suspects in Wednesday shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for two suspects in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.

Police said they were called to Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage around 9:10 p.m., where they found a man who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, 38, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition.

According to police, witnesses saw two men dressed in black running away from the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com

3:09 Portage La Prairie resident recalls the 2019 Thanksgiving storm Portage La Prairie resident recalls the 2019 Thanksgiving storm