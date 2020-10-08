Montessori school principal in Oakville, Ont., charged with child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The principal of a Montessori child-care facility in Oakville, Ont., is facing child-pornography charges.

Halton regional police say they arrested the 58-year-old leader on Wednesday.

He’s charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

They say the charges relate to incidents that did not happen at the privately-owned Willowglen Montessori School.

The provincially licensed facility is for children aged 18 months to five years old.

The Ministry of Education and Children’s Aid Society are investigating.

Willowglen, established in 1999, describes itself as providing high-quality education in a nurturing child-care environment.

Story continues below advertisement

“We pride ourselves on providing a warm and loving pre-school experience in which your children can feel at home and achieve their fullest potential,” it says on its web site.