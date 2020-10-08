Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montessori school principal in Oakville, Ont., charged with child pornography

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 3:44 pm
Halton Regional Police

The principal of a Montessori child-care facility in Oakville, Ont., is facing child-pornography charges.

Halton regional police say they arrested the 58-year-old leader on Wednesday.

He’s charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Read more: Movie shoot involving prop guns in Oakville, Ont., interrupted by police

They say the charges relate to incidents that did not happen at the privately-owned Willowglen Montessori School.

Trending Stories

The provincially licensed facility is for children aged 18 months to five years old.

The Ministry of Education and Children’s Aid Society are investigating.

Willowglen, established in 1999, describes itself as providing high-quality education in a nurturing child-care environment.

Story continues below advertisement

“We pride ourselves on providing a warm and loving pre-school experience in which your children can feel at home and achieve their fullest potential,” it says on its web site.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oakvillechild-porn at child-care facilityjames robert thompsonministry of education and children's aid societymontessori child-careoakville child-pornographywillowglen montessori school
Flyers
More weekly flyers