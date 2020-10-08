Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate hate crime involving anti-Semitic stickers in downtown

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 3:30 pm
Staff move flags to the half-mast at Halifax Regional Police's Headquarters on Gottingen Street in Halifax, N.S., on April 20, 2020.
Staff move flags to the half-mast at Halifax Regional Police's Headquarters on Gottingen Street in Halifax, N.S., on April 20, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying the origin of anti-Semitic stickers that were placed along busy streets in the city’s downtown.

Investigators are describing the act as a hate crime.

Halifax Regional Police said today they received a complaint about the stickers on Sept. 9.

Read more: Racial slurs found on sign directing visitors to Viola Desmond’s headstone

They say the stickers were found along South Park Street, Spring Garden Road and Summer Street.

Trending Stories

Police did not provide details about the nature of the messages on the stickers.

However, they described a “person of interest” as a white man in his 60s, approximately five foot six, with a slim build, clean-shaven and wearing a round-brim hat and a brown or tan jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
