Coronavirus: Test process depends which Winnipeg site you visit

Getting tested for the coronavirus? The process to do so may depend on which testing site you’re visiting.

According to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), the individual testing sites have different processes based on their physical layout and patient volumes, as well as whether the site is a drive-thru or walk-in.

604 St. Mary’s Rd. and 2735 Pembina Hwy. — Numbers are given to the first group of patients waiting in line, who are then asked to wait their turn to be brought in. People further down the line give their name and number to a staffer who will then call them to hop back in line shortly before their test time.

715 Main St. (Thunderbird House) and 1284 Main St. (MPI drive-thru) — Patients wait in line until it’s their turn.

Dynacare mobile testing sites — Numbered tickets will be handed out at the start of the day. Patients wait in their vehicles and come back when it’s their turn.

A WRHA spokesperson told Global News that the processes are constantly evolving to meet patients’ needs, and the system is likely to change in future as efforts to streamline the process continue.

Manitoba’s chief public health official, Dr. Brent Roussin, said Thursday that efforts are underway to further improve wait times as far as both testing and receiving results are concerned.

“We certainly are aware of continued frustrations with specimen collection and result wait times,” Roussin said.

“So work is well underway in evaluating the entire system, from specimen collection, to transport, to the lab testing, to result delivery. And we’ll hope to continue to improve that access to Manitobans.”

Up-to-date information about the Winnipeg testing sites and the testing process can be found on the WRHA’s website.

