Montreal police seek woman suspected of defrauding seniors

Montreal police are looking for Dolly Boodal.

The 65-year-old woman is the subject of several arrest warrants alleging fraud over $5,000, assault with a weapon and breach of conditions.

According to police, the alleged crimes took place while Boodal was working as a home caregiver for the elderly, even though the conditions of her release prohibited her to do so.

Police say it is possible Boodal is still working with vulnerable people who could be potential victims.

Boodal has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five feet two inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information can dial 911, or leave an anonymous tip with Info-Crime online or by phone at 514-393-1133.