Coronavirus: Outbreak grows at downtown Hamilton spin studio, now has 11 COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health says a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown gym has spread to more customers.

The agency now says there are 11 novel coronavirus cases – 10 involving patrons of SPINCO on James Street North.

On Monday three cases – two patrons and one staff member – reported positive test results for the virus.

The studio initially cancelled classes for the rest of the week. The gym’s website has now nixed events for the next two weeks.

There are two outbreaks in the city – the one at SPINCO and another at Rygiel Supports for Community Living involving a staff member.

An outbreak at St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke was declared over on Tuesday night.

Hamilton reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,268.

Officials say 42.9 per cent (55) of the city’s 128 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 122 active cases as of Oct. 8.

Halton Region reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with Burlington reporting 15 new cases and Oakville reporting 12.

The region has had 1,461 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 166 active cases as of Oct. 8. Burlington has 48 active cases and a total of 336 coronavirus cases since March.

The region has a total of five outbreaks at two long-term care homes (Creek Way Village, and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Amica Bronte Harbour and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville).

An outbreak at Billings Court Manor was declared over on Wednesday night.

The agency says 58.6 per cent (126) of its 215 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported another nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the regions total number of cases to 1,165 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 131 active cases as of Oct. 8.

The region has five outbreaks connected to the coronavirus which includes four retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, Shalom Gardens in Grimsby, The Meadows of Dorchester and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls) and one nursing home (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Since the pandemic was declared, 41 per cent (478) of the region’s 1,165 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has an overall total of 495 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are four active cases as of Oct. 8.

Public health says 33.1 per cent (164) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The HNHU says there is one current outbreak at Delrose Retirement Residence tied to a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has a total of 200 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are seven active cases as of Oct. 8.

Public health says 36.87 per cent (74) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no institutional outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes.

