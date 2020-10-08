Coronavirus: 3 Hamilton schools with new COVID-19 cases, 2 in Niagara

Send this page to someone via email

Three public schools and one post-secondary school in the Hamilton-Niagara area are reporting positive COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 8.

A pair of Hamilton elementary schools, Huntington Park on the mountain and Frank Panabaker in Ancaster, say they have begun contact tracing protocols after the cases were revealed on Wednesday.

Huntington Park principal Pat Petruccelli says the case at that school involves a student last in the building on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“As a precautionary measure, the cohort of students and staff members associated with this case will receive instruction from Hamilton Public Health (HPHS) to not attend school for a 14-day period. There was no impact to the child care program offered by Today’s Family,” Petruccelli said in a release on the school’s website.

Meanwhile, Frank Panabaker principal Jenny Seto-Vanderlip said their case involves a staff member last at the school on Friday, Oct. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

“As part of the contact tracing process, Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) is in contact with individuals who may have been exposed. Students and/or staff who may have been exposed have been made aware,” Seto-Vanderlip said in a release.

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School says it is treating a probable coronavirus case as a postive case after a student received a positive test result from public health on Wednesday.

The student was last at the school on Friday, Oct. 2.

“HPHS will contact all students who are close contacts as part of the contract tracing process. All staff impacted will also be informed. As a precautionary measure, the individuals associated with this suspected case will receive instruction from HPHS to not attend school and isolate for a 14-day period,” principal Gregory Clark said in a note to guardians and students.

Niagara cases at secondary school and Brock University

In Niagara, the Catholic District School Board revealed a case at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School in Grimsby.

The school board did not say whether it was a staff member or student but said the individual has not been at the school since Wednesday, Sept. 30. Niagara Region Public Health has determined there is no risk of transmission to the school community.

Story continues below advertisement

Brock University is reporting its third COVID-19 case since the start of the school year. In a release, the school said it involved a person in their community but did not say whether it involved a staff member or student.

“For privacy reasons, we’re not able to expand on what we’ve said further,” university spokesperson Dan Dakin told Global News.

The university says areas of campus where the individual visited have been fully cleaned and sanitized. Public health is contact tracing.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined seven unresolved cases as of Oct. 8 at:

Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus) – one case

Huntington Park Elementary School – one case

R. L. Hyslop Elementary School – one case

Sherwood Secondary School – one case

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – two cases

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School – one case

Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

Hillfield Strathallan College – one case

R. L. Hyslop – one case

Umbrella Family on Templemead – one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported four on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one – a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton schools have reported a combined 27 unresolved cases as of Oct. 8 at the following locations:

Burlington – five

Burlington Central Elementary (grades 7 and 8) – one case

Frontenac Public School – one case

Mohawk Gardens Public School – one case

Nelson Secondary School – one case

Sir E. MacMillan Public School – one case

Oakville – 11

Abbey Park High School – one case

École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité – one case

Emily Carr Public School – two cases

Forest Trail Public School – one case

Garth Webb Secondary School – one case

Gary Allan High School – one case

Heritage Glen Public School – one case

West Oak Public School – one case

White Oaks Secondary School – two cases

Milton – two

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne – one case

Escarpment View Public School – one case

Halton Hills – four

George Kennedy public school (Georgetown) – one case

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown) – two cases

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton) – one case

Halton has four active cases in child-care centres at:

Story continues below advertisement

Bruce Trail Early Learning (Milton) – one case

Kids and Company (Burlington) – one case

Halton Hills Child Care Centre (Georgetown) – one case

George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown) – one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara schools have reported a combined 11 cases as of Oct. 8 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – five

Eden High School – one case

Ferndale Public School – one case

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School – one case

St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School – one case

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School – one case

Welland – four

Eastdale Secondary School – three cases

l’École Élementaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur – one case

Niagara Falls – four

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School – three cases

Saint Michael Catholic High School – one case

Valley Way Public School – one case

Grimsby – one

Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School – one case

Park Public School – one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has reported three coronavirus cases with two tied to students in September. The first, Sept. 16, involved an off-campus student and another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus Sept. 22

The school has not revealed whether the latest case on Wednesday, Oct. 7 involved a student or staff member.

Both Brock University and Niagara College are delivering a majority of their programs remotely with some on-campus labs until at least the end of the winter 2021 term.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 8 at:

Brant County – two

Cobblestone Elementary School Brant – two cases

Brantford – three

Assumption (Catholic) College School – one case

Onondaga-Brant Public School – one case

Russell Reid Elementary School – one case

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School – one case

St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School – one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres as of Oct. 8.

Story continues below advertisement