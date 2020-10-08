Brandon University advisor earns international recognition

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon University advisor has been named one of the best in the world by the National Academic Advising Association.

Trent Gill, the first advisor from Brandon University to win the Certificate of Merit of the Outstanding New Advisor Award — Primary Advising Role, said he personally advises more than 650 students each school year, sometimes taking on more than 100 in a single month.

“When students move from high school to university, there’s obviously a big jump in course content, but there’s just as big a jump in terms of course choice and responsibility,” Gill said.

“As advisors, our job is to guide students through the many options available at Brandon University, and to help them find the best path to achieve their goals.”

Alyssa Newton, a 2019 BU grad, said Gill’s advice was a welcome mix of professionalism with a personal touch.

“I remember when I was feeling discouraged, emotional, and anxious about a specific class I was taking, I was able to book an appointment with Trent right away,” said Newton.

“Although we made changes to my schedule and future plans, it felt like I was seeking advice from a close friend.

“He also knows what it is like to be a post-secondary student trying to balance academics, work, social life and your overall well-being. He is approachable and professional.”

Gill’s award is being presented virtually at the NACADA Annual Conference. The conference, originally planned to take place in Puerto Rico, moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

