SIU lays assault charges against 2 Brockville police officers

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged two Brockville police officers with assault in relation to an arrest made earlier this year.

According to an SIU press release, two Brockville police officers were called to an apartment on Belvedere Place May 19 to respond to a dispute.

The officers became involved in an interaction with a man involved in the dispute in the backyard of the apartment building, the SIU said.

Police say the man was arrested and later sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU was called in to investigate, and after months of probing the incident, investigators concluded that Const. Jordan Latham and Const. Adam McNish acted criminally during the arrest, and have charged both officers with assault.

Both officers are set to appear in a Brockville court on Oct. 23.

The SIU said it will make no further comment about the investigation, since it is before the court.