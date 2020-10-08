Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU lays assault charges against 2 Brockville police officers

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 11:37 am
Two Brockville police officers have been charged by the SIU following an arrest that led to serious injuries in May.
Two Brockville police officers have been charged by the SIU following an arrest that led to serious injuries in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged two Brockville police officers with assault in relation to an arrest made earlier this year.

According to an SIU press release, two Brockville police officers were called to an apartment on Belvedere Place May 19 to respond to a dispute.

The officers became involved in an interaction with a man involved in the dispute in the backyard of the apartment building, the SIU said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Brockville police officer charged with assault after arrest caught on video

Police say the man was arrested and later sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU was called in to investigate, and after months of probing the incident, investigators concluded that Const. Jordan Latham and Const. Adam McNish acted criminally during the arrest, and have charged both officers with assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Both officers are set to appear in a Brockville court on Oct. 23.

The SIU said it will make no further comment about the investigation, since it is before the court.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUBrockville Policepolice brockvillebrockville police assaultbrockville police officers chargedBrockville police SIUserious assault brockvilleSIU charges brockville police
Flyers
More weekly flyers