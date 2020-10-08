Coronavirus: Air Canada raises close to $500M by selling, leasing back Boeing 737 Max 8s

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada has raised nearly $500 million by selling and leasing back nine aircraft to help offset the cash drain from COVID-19.

The Montreal-based airline says it completed the sale of nine Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft for $485 million, and long-term lease commitments of $458 million.

Chief financial officer Michael Rousseau says the airline has raised almost $6 billion in liquidity since the start of the pandemic to mitigate the challenges and uncertainty caused by the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Canadian airlines cancel hundreds of flights as hopes fade for spike in demand

It also recently completed two long-term financings to replace $1.4 billion in short-term debt coming due within the next nine months.

Air Canada says it will continue to explore other financing arrangements that may be required to expand its cash position.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel restrictions and dried-up demand continue to take a toll on the airline and tourism industries, forcing the layoff or furlough of more than 30,000 employees at Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

4:43 Air Canada to include free COVID-19, quarantine insurance on some vacation packages Air Canada to include free COVID-19, quarantine insurance on some vacation packages