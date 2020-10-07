Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Surrey last weekend may have been case of mistaken identity, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 6:11 pm
Click to play video 'Newton shooting has residents concerned' Newton shooting has residents concerned
Many unanswered questions surrounding the shooting in Newton, Surrey that has left neighbours concerned for their safety. Grace Ke reports.

The RCMP say they are working to determine whether a shooting in Surrey last weekend that sent a man to hospital was a case of mistaken identity.

The break-and-enter and gunfire in the 5800-block of 129 Street on Oct. 3 left a 67-year-old man in critical condition with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim is not known to police and remains in critical, but stable condition, Surrey RCMP said Wednesday.

Read more: RCMP still working to determine if Surrey break-in, shooting were targeted

“This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity,” spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a release. “The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police also released a photo of a vehicle seen in the area at the time of shooting.

Do you recognize this car? Courtesy: Surrey RCMP
Do you recognize this car? Courtesy: Surrey RCMP.

Investigators said they believe the driver has information that will help them in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingSurrey RCMPSurrey crimeSurrey shootingSurrey Violent Crime129 Street shootingSurrey shooting targetedTargeted Surrey shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers