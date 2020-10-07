Shooting in Surrey last weekend may have been case of mistaken identity, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say they are working to determine whether a shooting in Surrey last weekend that sent a man to hospital was a case of mistaken identity.

The break-and-enter and gunfire in the 5800-block of 129 Street on Oct. 3 left a 67-year-old man in critical condition with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim is not known to police and remains in critical, but stable condition, Surrey RCMP said Wednesday.

“This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity,” spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a release. “The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police also released a photo of a vehicle seen in the area at the time of shooting.

Do you recognize this car? Courtesy: Surrey RCMP.

Investigators said they believe the driver has information that will help them in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.