Man wanted in fatal shooting of Brandon Applegate considered dangerous: Saskatoon police

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man believed to be responsible for Saskatoon’s most recent homicide investigation.

Brandon Applegate, 22, was found injured and unresponsive in the roadway at the intersection of Clarence Avenue South and 8th Street East at roughly 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to a press release.

Police said he was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound, police said.

On Wednesday, the police force announced a warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 30-year-old Justin Troy Ballantyne. Major crime section investigators believe the deceased and accused were known to each other.

He is believed to be armed and should not be approached, according to a press release.

Police believe Ballantyne may be in the Saskatoon area but said he is known to have associations to the Prince Albert, Sask., area.

He is described as six-foot-one and 157 pounds, according to a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ballantyne or this homicide are asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the 12th homicide investigation of 2020 in the city.

