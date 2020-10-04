Early morning death deemed a homicide: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service opened up a homicide investigation following an early morning death.

At around 7:20 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Eight Street for a report of an injured person.

In a press release, police say officers spotted an injured 22-year-old man laying in the road at the corner of Clarence Avenue South and Eight Street East. Officials say he was unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Saskatoon police along with the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Sections were on scene most of Sunday to determine “how and why” the person was injured, say officials.

An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

