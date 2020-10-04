Menu

Crime

Early morning death deemed a homicide: Saskatoon police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Police are restricting traffic around Clarence Avenue South and Ninth Street for an investigation where a man was injured, say police. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service opened up a homicide investigation following an early morning death.

At around 7:20 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Eight Street for a report of an injured person.

Read more: Paramedics take motorists to hospital after serious crash on Sid Buckwold Bridge

In a press release, police say officers spotted an injured 22-year-old man laying in the road at the corner of Clarence Avenue South and Eight Street East. Officials say he was unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Read more: Saskatoon teen clocked driving over 200km/h on Highway 16: police

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police along with the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Sections were on scene most of Sunday to determine “how and why” the person was injured, say officials.

An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

 

