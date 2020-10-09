Arrest made in shooting death of Brandon Applegate in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Saskatoon’s 12th homicide of 2020.

Brandon Applegate, 22, was found at a business on 8th Street on Oct. 4 suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued three days later for Justin Troy Ballantyne.

Saskatoon police have not said if the person arrested Thursday evening is Ballantyne.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police believe the shooting was not a random incident and that Applegate and the suspect were known to each other.

Applegate was known in the community as an advocate, a source of inspiration for youth and a critical thinker who liked to have deep conversations.

He also worked on a report last year on the city’s crystal meth crisis.

Applegate was the nephew of Tyler Applegate, who was murdered in 2017 when he was shot while standing in the backyard of his Westview duplex.

— With files from Ryan Kessler

1:57 Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say