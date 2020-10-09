Menu

Crime

Arrest made in shooting death of Brandon Applegate in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 5:29 pm
Young volunteer Brandon Applegate identified as 12th Saskatoon homicide victim of 2020
Saskatoon police say they have a 30-year-old man in custody in connection to the shooting death of Brandon Applegate. File / Global News

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Saskatoon’s 12th homicide of 2020.

Brandon Applegate, 22, was found at a business on 8th Street on Oct. 4 suffering from a gunshot wound.

Read more: Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued three days later for Justin Troy Ballantyne.

Saskatoon police have not said if the person arrested Thursday evening is Ballantyne.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder.

Read more: Youth volunteer Brandon Applegate identified as 12th Saskatoon homicide victim of 2020

Police believe the shooting was not a random incident and that Applegate and the suspect were known to each other.

Applegate was known in the community as an advocate, a source of inspiration for youth and a critical thinker who liked to have deep conversations.

He also worked on a report last year on the city’s crystal meth crisis.

Applegate was the nephew of Tyler Applegate, who was murdered in 2017 when he was shot while standing in the backyard of his Westview duplex.

— With files from Ryan Kessler

Click to play video 'Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say' Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say
Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say
