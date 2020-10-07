Canada adds 1,795 new coronavirus cases a day after setting daily record

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 1,795 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 172,942.

Provincial health authorities also said 11 more people have died after contracting COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the virus has claimed 9,541 lives in Canada.

The new cases come as health officials work to stave off the second wave of the virus.

On Tuesday, the country saw 2,364 new cases, marking the highest single-day increase since beginning of the pandemic.

Wednesday marks the first day in nearly a week the daily increase was less than 2,000.

In Ontario, 583 new cases of the virus were detected, and health officials said one more person had died.

The new infections bring the province’s total case count to 55,945.

To date, 47,613 people have recovered after contracting the virus, while 4,212,623 people have been tested.

Meanwhile in Quebec, 900 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 81,914.

Health authorities also confirmed seven more people have died.

So far, Quebec has tested 2,525,315 people for COVID-19, while 67,033 have recovered from the virus.

Thirty-two new cases of the virus were detected in Manitoba on Wednesday, and health officials said three more people have died.

Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died in Manitoba after testing positive for the virus.

However, 1,448 people have recovered from infections and a total of 197,988 tests have been administered.

In Saskatchewan, 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported, but health officials said the death toll remained at 24.

The province has now seen 1,994 confirmed cases of the virus, however, 1,832 are considered to be resolved.

To date, Saskatchewan has conducted 205,463 tests for COVID-19.

Alberta reported 143 new infections, but health officials in the province said no one else had died.

The province has now seen 19,354 COVID-19 cases to date, with 17,163 considered resolved.

A total of 1,456,219 tests have been conducted in Alberta.

Meanwhile, 110 new cases were reported in British Columbia, but the province’s death toll remained at 244.

In addition, five epidemiologically linked cases were reported, meaning they have not been confirmed through laboratory testing.

To date, 8,296 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in B.C., while 615,417 people have been tested.

In New Brunswick, 17 new cases were detected, but officials said the death toll remained at two.

So far 81,696 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province, while 198 have recovered after contracting the virus.

Nova Scotia did not report any new cases or deaths associated with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The province has seen 1,089 confirmed cases, and 65 deaths related to the respiratory illness to date.

A total of 1,021 cases are considered to be resolved and 99,793 tests have been administered.

Newfoundland did not report any new cases or deaths either.

So far, 269 of the province’s 277 cases are considered to be resolved. More than 45,100 people have been tested.

Since the pandemic began, Newfoundland has seen four deaths.

Prince Edward Island did not report any new COVID-19 data on Wednesday.

However, the latest numbers released Tuesday said the province’s case count remained at 61. Fifty-eight of those infections are considered to be recovered.

The island has not yet seen a fatality linked to the virus, and has administered 35,378 tests.

No new cases in the territories

None of Canada’s territories reported a new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Health officials say all 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon are resolved.

The territory has administered 3,542 tests to date.

Similarly, in the Northwest Territories, all five confirmed cases are considered to be recovered.

Thus far, the territory has conducted 5,491 tests for COVID-19.

On Monday, health officials said nine cases of the virus had been confirmed at a gold mine in western Nunavut.

Last week, the territory declared eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the mine.

The government is still working to determine whether the cases at the mine will count as the first in Nunavut.

Global cases top 36 million

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world topped 36 million on Wednesday.

By 7:30 p.m. ET, a total of 36,026,644 people had been infected with the virus, according to a toll from John’s Hopkins University.

Since the virus was first detected late last year, it has claimed 1,053,357 lives around the world.

The United States remained the epicentre on Wednesday, with more than 7.5 million infections.

COVID-19 has killed 211,694 people in the U.S. so far.

— With files from The Canadian Press