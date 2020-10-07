Canada adds 1,795 new coronavirus cases a day after setting daily record

Provincial health authorities also said 11 more people have died after contracting COVID-19.
The new cases come as health officials work to stave off the second wave of the virus.
On Tuesday, the country saw 2,364 new cases, marking the highest single-day increase since beginning of the pandemic.
Wednesday marks the first day in nearly a week the daily increase was less than 2,000.
In Ontario, 583 new cases of the virus were detected, and health officials said one more person had died.
The new infections bring the province’s total case count to 55,945.
To date, 47,613 people have recovered after contracting the virus, while 4,212,623 people have been tested.
Meanwhile in Quebec, 900 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 81,914.
Health authorities also confirmed seven more people have died.
Alberta reported 143 new infections, but health officials in the province said no one else had died.
The province has now seen 19,354 COVID-19 cases to date, with 17,163 considered resolved.
Meanwhile, 110 new cases were reported in British Columbia, but the province’s death toll remained at 244.
In addition, five epidemiologically linked cases were reported, meaning they have not been confirmed through laboratory testing.
To date, 8,296 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in B.C., while 615,417 people have been tested.
In New Brunswick, 17 new cases were detected, but officials said the death toll remained at two.
Nova Scotia did not report any new cases or deaths associated with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
The province has seen 1,089 confirmed cases, and 65 deaths related to the respiratory illness to date.
A total of 1,021 cases are considered to be resolved and 99,793 tests have been administered.
Newfoundland did not report any new cases or deaths either.
So far, 269 of the province’s 277 cases are considered to be resolved. More than 45,100 people have been tested.
Since the pandemic began, Newfoundland has seen four deaths.
Prince Edward Island did not report any new COVID-19 data on Wednesday.
However, the latest numbers released Tuesday said the province’s case count remained at 61. Fifty-eight of those infections are considered to be recovered.
No new cases in the territories
None of Canada’s territories reported a new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
Health officials say all 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon are resolved.
The territory has administered 3,542 tests to date.
Similarly, in the Northwest Territories, all five confirmed cases are considered to be recovered.
Thus far, the territory has conducted 5,491 tests for COVID-19.
On Monday, health officials said nine cases of the virus had been confirmed at a gold mine in western Nunavut.
Another four presumptive positive cases have also been identified and are pending testing at a lab in southern Canada.Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19
Last week, the territory declared eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the mine.
The government is still working to determine whether the cases at the mine will count as the first in Nunavut.
Global cases top 36 million
The number of COVID-19 cases around the world topped 36 million on Wednesday.
By 7:30 p.m. ET, a total of 36,026,644 people had been infected with the virus, according to a toll from John’s Hopkins University.
Since the virus was first detected late last year, it has claimed 1,053,357 lives around the world.
The United States remained the epicentre on Wednesday, with more than 7.5 million infections.
COVID-19 has killed 211,694 people in the U.S. so far.
