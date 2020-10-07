Coronavirus: 2 new resolved cases for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

That maintains the overall case total at 130 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 130 cases, six are currently active — two less than were reported Tuesday — and 122 are deemed resolved. Of the 130 cases, 53 per cent have been female and 47 per cent are male.

A breakdown of the age groups:

Under 20: 13 cases

20-29: 33 cases

30-39: 16 cases

40-49: 17 cases

50-59: 18 cases

60-69: 14 cases

70-79: 8 cases

80-89: 7 cases

90+: 4 cases

Earlier Wednesday, the health unit declared at outbreak at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute. An outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive last month.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported more than 31,150 people have been tested for the virus to date.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park will continue until Friday before testing shifts to an appointment-only model. Testing for symptomatic people also continues at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.