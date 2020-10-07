B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 as total cases near 10,000

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as its total number of cases since the pandemic began edged towards 10,000.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of people who have died of the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 244.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases remained stable, at 1,387, while another 3,042 people remained in isolation due to potential exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Seventy-two people were in hospital, an increase of one overnight. Fifteen people were in critical or intensive care.

About 83 per cent of B.C.’s 9,956 cases have recovered.