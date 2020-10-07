Menu

Health

B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 as total cases near 10,000

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 6:54 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths' B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

British Columbia reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as its total number of cases since the pandemic began edged towards 10,000.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of people who have died of the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 244.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 43% of parents would accept less rigorous testing of COVID-19 vaccine: UBC study

The number of active cases remained stable, at 1,387, while another 3,042 people remained in isolation due to potential exposure.

Seventy-two people were in hospital, an increase of one overnight. Fifteen people were in critical or intensive care.

About 83 per cent of B.C.’s 9,956 cases have recovered.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatebc coronavirusCOVIDBonnie Henrybc covidCOVID updatebc covid update
