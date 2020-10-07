Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

AHS signs agreement with Calgary company to provide Alberta medical staff with face masks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2020 4:05 pm
Click to play video 'Health Matters: 3D printed face shields for health care workers' Health Matters: 3D printed face shields for health care workers
WATCH (April 16): Health Matters April 16: The University of Alberta has teamed up with Alberta Health Services to create thousands of 3D printed face shields for health care workers. Su-Ling Goh reports.

The Alberta government has contracted a Calgary company to provide more than 40 million medical masks over the next two years.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the $60-million agreement between Alberta Health Services and Orpyx Medical Technologies will ensure the province has sufficient personal protective equipment for its medical staff.

Read more: Local companies make ventilators, face shields and donate them to Alberta Health Services

He says before the COVID-19 pandemic, health workers used about 33,000 masks a day; that number has skyrocketed to 600,000.

Click to play video 'PRI·MED and Edmonton’s connection to COVID-19 PPE supply' PRI·MED and Edmonton’s connection to COVID-19 PPE supply
Story continues below advertisement

Shandro says the 40 million masks will account for about 10 per cent of what the province needs.

Trending Stories

Read more: Community physicians concerned as Alberta government stops providing PPE

He says an independent testing lab has reviewed the supply of masks to ensure they meet international clinical standards.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The review process also involved front-line health-care workers through the AHS Quality Assurance Group.

Read more: Coronavirus: Calgary group raises $55K for equipment to protect Alberta health-care workers

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAlberta GovernmentAlberta healthAHSFace Maskstyler shandroMedical MasksMedical StaffOrpyx Medical Technologies
Flyers
More weekly flyers