AHS signs agreement with Calgary company to provide Alberta medical staff with face masks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta government has contracted a Calgary company to provide more than 40 million medical masks over the next two years.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the $60-million agreement between Alberta Health Services and Orpyx Medical Technologies will ensure the province has sufficient personal protective equipment for its medical staff.

He says before the COVID-19 pandemic, health workers used about 33,000 masks a day; that number has skyrocketed to 600,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Shandro says the 40 million masks will account for about 10 per cent of what the province needs.

Read more: Community physicians concerned as Alberta government stops providing PPE

He says an independent testing lab has reviewed the supply of masks to ensure they meet international clinical standards.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The review process also involved front-line health-care workers through the AHS Quality Assurance Group.