Coronavirus: New cases in City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County

Single new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes, according to the region’s health unit on Wednesday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 246 cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, up from 244 reported on Monday. Of the 246 cases, 219 are deemed resolved — approximately 89 per cent.

Currently there are seven active cases, the health unit reports.

Since pandemic was declared in March, 151 of the 246 cases were in the community and 95 were at a facility such as a retirement home or long-term care facility.

City of Kawartha Lakes

The new case in the City of Kawartha Lakes puts the municipality’s total at 183, of which three are considered active. The health unit says 161 cases in the municipality are resolved — unchanged since Monday. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an appointment at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay by calling 705-328-6217. The centre runs weekdays 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Haliburton County

The county’s newest case puts the region’s total at 18. Two of the cases remain active. One case required hospitalized care. The county has not had a death related to COVID-19.

To book an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call the community assessment centre at 705-457-1212 (press 6) during regular business hours or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

Northumberland County

The county maintains 45 cases as of Wednesday’s update. Forty-two cases are considered resolved with two unresolved. Three patients required hospitalize care and there has been one death related to COVID-19.

In Cobourg, Northumberland Hill Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is an appointment-basis only. To book an appointment, call 905-377-7783.

The assessment centre in Campbellford is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To book an appointment call 705-395-1801. For days the assessment c Centre is not available, contact the health unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5020.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Three in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from 1 reported on Monday)

Five in Northumberland County (down from 6 reported on Monday)

Three in Haliburton County (down from 4 reported on Monday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks and notes all of its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

