Man shot by police in Winnipeg’s North End

One person is in unstable condition after being shot by Winnipeg police officers in the North End Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were responding to a report of an armed man in a back lane near Powers Street and Boyd Avenue when the incident occurred.

According to police, the officers were forced to fire several shots.

“At some point in time, fairly soon after the initial contact, officers were forced to discharge their weapons,” said Const. Rob Carver.

“The male was struck and was transported to hospital in unstable condition. I don’t have any details on the individual that was shot, other than that.”

Carver said he was unable to divulge too many details of the incident, including what type of weapon the man had, but said there was a potential danger to the public at the time.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or taken video to contact them.

A witness told 680 CJOB she was listening to music at a nearby house when the incident unfolded.

“I took off my headphones and I went to go close the window, and I seen a bunch of cops with their guns out,” the witness said.

“Then they all started firing. I couldn’t really see over there, but I did see a leg kind of drop down, and I came down screaming, ‘oh my god, somebody got shot’.”

The investigation is now being taken over by Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

Winnipeg police on scene at Powers Street and Boyd Avenue. Michael Draven / Global News

