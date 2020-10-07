Menu

Crime

Memorial Drive death is Calgary’s 27th homicide of 2020: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary police investigating after man found dead in southeast intersection' Calgary police investigating after man found dead in southeast intersection
(Oct. 6, 2020) Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street S.E. Jenna Freeman reports.

Calgary police say the death of a man whose body was discovered on Memorial Drive on Tuesday is now considered a homicide.

Emergency crews arrived at Memorial Drive and 36 Street just before 9 a.m. to find a man in his 50s dead in the intersection.

Read more: Calgary police investigate body found on Memorial Drive 

Investigators think the victim exited a 2019 or 2020 Volkswagen Jetta sedan while the car was stopped at a red light.

Police don’t know if the man was injured before leaving the vehicle, and if he fell or was pushed.

Calgary police released a photo of a car they believe is connected to the death of a man whose body was found on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Calgary police released a photo of a car they believe is connected to the death of a man whose body was found on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

“The surrounding intersection was busy at the time of the incident and it is likely that witnesses can help to identify the vehicle involved,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have captured the vehicle or its licence plate on a dashcam is asked to come forward.

“Sometimes even the smallest amount of information is crucial in helping us solve these types of investigations.”

On Wednesday, police confirmed the death is considered Calgary’s 27th homicide of 2020.

An autopsy will be completed on Wednesday and police said they will release the victim’s identity once it’s done.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

