Comments

Health

QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has 18 positive coronavirus tests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2020 11:56 am
The 2020-21 QMJHL season started last week. Its next games are scheduled for Friday night.
The 2020-21 QMJHL season started last week. Its next games are scheduled for Friday night.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have had 18 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19.

Players and staff have been placed in isolation for 14 days. The team’s activities are suspended indefinitely.

The announcement Wednesday came two days after the Armada suspended in-person activities after learning of one positive test following the first weekend of regular-season play.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: QMJHL facing serious coronavirus challenges after new restrictions, positive test

The Sherbrooke Phoenix also suspended in-person activities after playing the Armada twice last weekend.

The QMJHL was the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to open play around its traditional start date during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBlainville-Boisbriand ArmadaQuebec hockeyQuebec Major Junior Hockey League
