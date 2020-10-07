City of Toronto to set up plastic barriers between beds at homeless centre for winter

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it will house up to 100 homeless individuals at an exhibition centre this winter with plastic barriers in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It’s part of Toronto’s winter plan for the homeless, which will add 560 new beds in shelters, hotels and supportive housing from November to April.

The city says the 100 beds will be at a 24-hour respite centre on the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition.

But advocates call that a dangerous move as the novel coronavirus is know to spread easily in congregate settings.

The winter plan comes as Toronto has seen an unprecedented number of people living outside in tents during the pandemic.

Outreach worker Greg Cook with Sanctuary Ministries Toronto says the winter plan falls short given the vast number of people now living in encampments.