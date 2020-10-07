Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Mercedes carjacked with 19-month-old dog inside: Toronto police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Toronto police say Sammy was inside the Mercedes when it was carjacked.
Toronto police say Sammy was inside the Mercedes when it was carjacked. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say a man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a Mercedes-Benz that had a dog inside of it, which was let out but fortunately found on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a car being stolen in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 1 a.m.

Investigators said there was a 19-month-old Samoyed dog named Sammy inside when the car was stolen.

Read more: 4 teenagers taken to hospital after crash involving high-end car, Toronto police say

Officers located the Mercedes in the Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue area and arrested a man but the dog was not in the vehicle anymore.

However, just after noon on Wednesday, Sammy’s owner tweeted he had been found.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-three-year-old Bhupinder Singh is facing multiple charges including robbery with violence, willfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

Trending Stories

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeEglinton AvenueVictoria Park AvenueEllesmere RoadToronto Stolen DogToronto Carjacking InvestigationToronto Stolen Car
Flyers
More weekly flyers