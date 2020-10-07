Mercedes carjacked with 19-month-old dog inside: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a Mercedes-Benz that had a dog inside of it, which was let out but fortunately found on Wednesday.
Police said officers responded to a car being stolen in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 1 a.m.
Investigators said there was a 19-month-old Samoyed dog named Sammy inside when the car was stolen.
Officers located the Mercedes in the Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue area and arrested a man but the dog was not in the vehicle anymore.
However, just after noon on Wednesday, Sammy’s owner tweeted he had been found.
Thirty-three-year-old Bhupinder Singh is facing multiple charges including robbery with violence, willfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
