Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman seen holding infant in backseat of vehicle: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 11:07 am
Click to play video 'Family Matters examines evolution of car seats' Family Matters examines evolution of car seats
Car seats today are standardized and must follow strict safety regulations. However, it wasn't that long ago that rules didn't exist. Kim Smith takes a look back.

Guelph police are reminding the community about the importance of properly securing children in a car seat after someone reportedly spotted a woman holding an infant in the backseat of a vehicle.

Police received the report on Tuesday afternoon and responded to the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.

Read more: Saved by seatbelts — Saskatchewan mother shares survival story

They said a woman was seen in the backseat of a moving vehicle holding an infant.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and issued a ticket to the driver, a 35-year-old man, for “fail to ensure infant properly secured.”

Police added that there are also tickets similar punishments when it comes to a toddler and a child.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Shocking video shows toddler in car seat falling from moving car' Shocking video shows toddler in car seat falling from moving car
Shocking video shows toddler in car seat falling from moving car

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has a webpage that provides specific information on choosing the right car seat that includes details on weights, heights and ages.

Read more: Is your car seat safe? Common mistakes that can put your child at risk

It also points out that every car seat should have a National Safety Mark label, which indicates that the seat complies with regulations and standards.

Every car seat sold in Canada has an expiry or useful life date on it and should not be used past that date, MTO said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsCar Seatfailing to secure infant GuelphGuelph police infant backseatholding infant backseatno car seat Guelphno car seat Guelph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers