Woman seen holding infant in backseat of vehicle: Guelph police

Guelph police are reminding the community about the importance of properly securing children in a car seat after someone reportedly spotted a woman holding an infant in the backseat of a vehicle.

Police received the report on Tuesday afternoon and responded to the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.

They said a woman was seen in the backseat of a moving vehicle holding an infant.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and issued a ticket to the driver, a 35-year-old man, for “fail to ensure infant properly secured.”

Police added that there are also tickets similar punishments when it comes to a toddler and a child.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has a webpage that provides specific information on choosing the right car seat that includes details on weights, heights and ages.

It also points out that every car seat should have a National Safety Mark label, which indicates that the seat complies with regulations and standards.

Every car seat sold in Canada has an expiry or useful life date on it and should not be used past that date, MTO said.