Hamilton Commonwealth Games committee moves forward despite concerns from province, FIFA

A delegate from the bid corporation looking to bring the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Hamilton says “nothing is off the table” a day after a Hamilton-area MPP suggested the province is not likely to back a bid for the event.

The corporation’s president P.J. Mercanti told Global News that a meeting with Premier Doug Ford, which included Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, on Tuesday was “very productive and constructive” in a dialogue around the benefits of hosting the 2026 games.

“The concerns that the province brought up around costs are premature,” said Mercanti. “We have not yet presented a budget to the province, and our goal is to make this the least expensive multi-sport games in modern history.”

Mercanti remains “hopeful and optimistic” that a solution can be worked out despite concerns raised by Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly who told Global News on Tuesday she was concerned over the “detail” that was missing in their recent application and proposal for provincial funding.

A group of delegates including Mercanti, LiUNA‘s Joe Mancinelli, chair Lou Frapporti, and Paletta Corporation’s Angelo Paletta outlined their plan for a $1.1-billion event which he says would be “more economical” than potentially bidding on the 2030 games.

“We’re reducing the overall investment from $550 million to $250 million which is a $300-million savings,” Mercanti said, ”

“So on the aggregate, a 2026 Commonwealth Games would cost the municipality of Hamilton approximately $100 million less than the 2030 Games.”

However, a spokesperson for Premier Ford’s office told Global News on Wednesday that the province is more interested in the committee asking the Commonwealth Games Federation for a 2027 pitch citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for a delay.

“We encourage the city and bid group to consider pursuing this opportunity in Hamilton in 2027 or beyond and would entertain those discussions with the parties involved,” said Ivana Yelich from the premier’s office.

The bid corporation was scheduled to present an update at the city’s general issues committee on Wednesday, however, withdrew their submission Monday night.

A message to councillors and staff from Mayor Fred Eisenberger, obtained by Global News following Tuesday’s meeting, suggests the withdrawal was due to the bid corporation “sorting out” their support going forward from the province and federal governments.

“Commonwealth 100 understands that for council a defining issue is whether or not the federal government and province are on board and it appears they are subject to timing and some perceived conflict with other events,” Eisenberger said in his note.

The mayor also suggested that FIFA may have precipitated a conversation with the province over the proximity of the Commonwealth Games in relation to 2026 World Cup slated for Toronto.

In his note, Eisenberger said the province’s support was “subject to overcoming concerns from FIFA soccer” and that if the issues “cannot be overcome” that the province would likely move to support a 2027 bid.

Mercanti said his understanding was there had been some dialogue between the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation and FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino and that there would be more dialogue over the matter in the coming weeks.

“We don’t believe there to be a conflict even with regards to commercial rights sponsorships, because, obviously FIFA has their list of international sponsors, corporate sponsors that are different than Commonwealth Games sponsors,” Mercanti said.

No definitive deadline date has been set by the games federation for any revised Hamilton bid, according to Mercanti, but he did say the coming weeks the committee will have to get some clarity from the province to continue with the potential bid.

“We think that the great work that’s been done can be leveraged for the benefit of the taxpayers, the benefit of the federation, the province of Ontario, and the federal government,” Mercanti said.

“We believe that there is definitely a route forward that everybody can get behind and be excited about.”