Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after death of Toronto man at east-end mall

Toronto police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man at an east-end mall in July.

It was on the afternoon of July 10 when emergency crews were called to entrance three of the Scarborough Town Centre after Jordon Marcelle was shot. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Later in July, police said 21-year-old Toronto resident Tristawna Ona Christian was arrested while trying to enter the United State and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

It was also announced at the time that an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Toronto resident Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police announced Small was arrested by OPP earlier in the day on other charges. It was reported that the warrant came to light later.

Police said he will be appearing in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

1006 20:36 Homcd #37/2020, Scarborough Town Ctr, Jordon Marcelle, 26, Updt, Arrest Md https://t.co/2abWhmtzs4 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 7, 2020