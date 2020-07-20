Woman arrested, man wanted in fatal shooting at Scarborough mall

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and a man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Scarborough mall.
Jordon Marcelle, 26, was shot and killed at Scarborough Town Centre on July 10.
Emergency crews were called to the mall at 1:37 p.m. and rushed Marcelle to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said 21-year-old Tristawna Ona Christian of Toronto was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
In a tweet, Det. Jason Shankaran said Christian was arrested while attempting to enter the United States.
Investigators added 26-year-old Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small of Toronto is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments