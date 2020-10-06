More than 220 cases of coronavirus reported among Canadian military members to date

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) says more than 220 of its members have contracted the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

In an update released on Tuesday, the force said to date, 222 of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, 198 of those cases are considered to be resolved, while 24 are still active.

The force’s website said leadership is “closely monitoring the extent of COVID-19 in the Defence Team.”

“The rigorous application of public health measures and the Defence Team layered risk mitigation strategy is effectively containing the spread of the virus amongst our personnel,” the website reads.

Earlier in the pandemic, members of the CAF were deployed to assist in long-term care facilities in Quebec in Ontario, which were struggling to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Armed Forces reported in March that three members had tested positive for the virus, but said it would not provide updates.

The military later revealed that 55 of the more than 1,600 soldiers deployed into the long-term care facilities had become infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to the CAF website, when members deploy, they are given the proper personal protective equipment including masks, eyewear and gloves.

“While performing their duties, if CAF members cannot avoid being within 2 metres of one another, they wear appropriate protective gear,” the website reads.

Members of the CAF are also directed to isolate for 14 days before and after they are deployed in order to help limit the spread of the virus.

What’s more, anyone with flu-like symptoms within 14 days of travel to a country experiencing COVID-19 or who comes into contact with someone infected with COVID-19 is told to seek medical care.

The update from CAF comes as Canadian health officials struggle to stave off a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the country reported 2,206 new cases of the virus and 23 new deaths.

— With files from the Canadian Press