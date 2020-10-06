Menu

Crime

2 Hamilton teenagers charged with drug trafficking after routine traffic stop

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 6, 2020 4:37 pm
Two teenagers are facing charges after officers found illicit drugs in a car that was pulled over in the east end of the city.
Two teenagers are facing charges after officers found illicit drugs in a car that was pulled over in the east end of the city.

Hamilton police have arrested two teenagers after a routine traffic stop in the east end of the city.

Officers stopped a black BMW sedan at Main Street East and Fairfield Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday after police say the vehicle was seen operating in a suspicious manner.

Police say illicit drugs were found in the car and the two teenagers in the vehicle were arrested.

Read more: Vehicle involved in shooting on Mohawk Road recovered: police

Officers seized $12,000 worth of crack cocaine, Fentanyl, bear spray, and $1,200 in cash.

Two male youths, 19 and 15 years old, both from Hamilton, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both accused were released on a promise to appear in court in December.

