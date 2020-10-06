2 Hamilton teenagers charged with drug trafficking after routine traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested two teenagers after a routine traffic stop in the east end of the city.

Officers stopped a black BMW sedan at Main Street East and Fairfield Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday after police say the vehicle was seen operating in a suspicious manner.

Police say illicit drugs were found in the car and the two teenagers in the vehicle were arrested.

Officers seized $12,000 worth of crack cocaine, Fentanyl, bear spray, and $1,200 in cash.

Two male youths, 19 and 15 years old, both from Hamilton, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both accused were released on a promise to appear in court in December.

