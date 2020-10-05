Vehicle involved in shooting on Mohawk Road recovered: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have recovered a vehicle and are looking for the driver of another in connection with a roadway shooting on the Mountain.

Investigators believe they have the stolen sedan that was involved in the Oct. 2 incident at Mohawk Road east of Upper James Street around 2 p.m.

Officers say the abandoned white four-door Kia was found in a parking lot near the city’s’ north end at Ferrie Street East and John Street North around on Saturday night.

Detectives say the vehicle had extensive damage due to “points of impact and a fire.”

After several days canvassing and reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and homeowners, investigators have also identified a vehicle of interest — a black Ford Escape.

A car of that make and model was present at the time of the shooting, police say, and they are urging its driver to come forward to assist with the investigation.

So far, detectives have not revealed any information about the drivers or the shooter. Only one person was reported injured in the incident — a driver sent to hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2377, while anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

