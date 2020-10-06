Two people die in head-on crash near Sicamous

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE:

Two people have died in a head on crash involving a semi tractor trailer unit and a small passenger vehicle.

Sicamous RCMP sergeant Murray McNeil told Global News the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 97A, south of Sicamous.

McNeil said while alcohol has been ruled out, the cause remains under investigation.

Both the driver and passenger of the small car died. The driver of the northbound semi was uninjured, according to police.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

No names have been released.

ORIGINAL:

A serious crash has closed Highway 97A eight kilometres south of Sicamous, B.C.

No further details were immediately available, but according to social media posts, a tractor trailer is involved.

The section of highway next to Mara Lake is closed in both directions. Traffic is backed up for kilometres both ways.

According to DriveBC , the crash scene is between Hutchison Road and Davidson Drive.

No detour is available at this time.

More to come.

