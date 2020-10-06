Coronavirus: Pie Eyed Monk in Lindsay reopening after all staff test negative

Send this page to someone via email

A restaurant/brewery in Lindsay, Ont., is reopening Wednesday after all staff tested negative for COVID-19.

The Pie Eyed Monk restaurant, which also houses the Lindsay Brewery Company, closed on Sept. 24 after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Erastus Burley says the closure for “10 to 14” days was a precaution. The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit did not declare a coronavirus outbreak at the Cambridge Street business.

On Saturday, Burley stated all 25 employees tested negative and the restaurant also had an extensive and thorough cleaning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As a result, the Pie Eyed Monk will reopen on Wednesday on regular hours from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our decision to voluntarily close our facility has assisted in stopping the spread of COVID-19 within our team members, clients and community,” Burley stated. “We are truly grateful for all the positive phone calls, emails and online messages of support.”