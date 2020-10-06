Hwy. 401 in Brockville reopened after collision involving 2 transports causes overnight closure

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Brockville have now reopened after a multi-vehicle collision involving two transport trucks Monday evening closed a portion of the highway overnight.

OPP and local paramedics were called to the highway Monday around 6 p.m. after a transport truck rear-ended another transport, which then collided with a passenger vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the first transport truck was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but those injuries were later downgraded to minor injuries upon arrival to hospital.

Police say the two other drivers sustained minor injuries as well.

The collision caused a diesel fuel spill, so the Ministry of Environment was called in for the cleanup.

Leeds County OPP are continuing to investigate the collision and have yet to release any word about charges.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed from the Brockville to Maitland exits until approximately 5 a.m. OPP say there will be additional lane closures Tuesday to complete the cleanup.

