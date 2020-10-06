Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Hwy. 401 in Brockville reopened after collision involving 2 transports causes overnight closure

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP have reopened the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Brockville after a crash caused lane closures Monday evening.
OPP have reopened the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Brockville after a crash caused lane closures Monday evening. OPP

OPP say the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Brockville have now reopened after a multi-vehicle collision involving two transport trucks Monday evening closed a portion of the highway overnight.

OPP and local paramedics were called to the highway Monday around 6 p.m. after a transport truck rear-ended another transport, which then collided with a passenger vehicle, according to police.

Read more: Woman dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering

The driver of the first transport truck was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but those injuries were later downgraded to minor injuries upon arrival to hospital.

Police say the two other drivers sustained minor injuries as well.

Trending Stories

The collision caused a diesel fuel spill, so the Ministry of Environment was called in for the cleanup.

Story continues below advertisement

Leeds County OPP are continuing to investigate the collision and have yet to release any word about charges.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed from the Brockville to Maitland exits until approximately 5 a.m. OPP say there will be additional lane closures Tuesday to complete the cleanup.

Click to play video 'Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County' Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County
Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 401 crashopp crashBrockville collisionbrockville crashcrash brockvillecrash brockville OPPhgihway 401OPP brockville crashtranspor crashwestbound lanes closed
Flyers
More weekly flyers