‘Lifelong’ Pembroke resident, 86, charged with sex offences spanning decades: OPP

An 86-year-old Pembroke, Ont., man has been charged with more than a dozen offences including sexual assault on a minor following a months-long investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP said Tuesday they began investigating in June after a complaint was lodged regarding the inappropriate sexual conduct of a “lifelong Pembroke resident.”

The investigation identified six victims with offences spanning from the 1950s to 2020 in the Renfrew County area.

The accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identities of the victims, OPP said.

The man has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age (two counts)

Indecent assault on a female (three counts)

Sexual interference (two counts)

Sexual assault (three counts)

Rape

Invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age

Sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years of age

The accused is due in court in Pembroke on Tuesday.

